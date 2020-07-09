Advanced search

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 July 2020

Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton under new proposed plans. Picture: Daniel Clark, LDRS,

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton under new proposed plans. Picture: Daniel Clark, LDRS,

Archant

Further development around the edge of Honiton and Axminster is being proposed as part of the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP).

The plan would see 53,260 homes over a 20-year period built across Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon and Teignbridge with the overall need for development sites equating to 63,912 homes.

More than 1,000 homes could be built to the east of Honiton, with 540 homes in Axminster, 2,800 homes around Feniton, and 2,500 homes around Whimple other sites to be consulted on.

A total of 39 strategic site options are considered to have potential for allocation in the GESP but not all sites will be taken forward for development.

There could also be A30/A303 improvements between Honiton and Marsh alongside a comprehensive pedestrian and cycle network within identified towns, including in Honiton.

East Devon District Council will hold an executive meeting on July 23 to agree on the draft sites and a public consolation should be held in September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton developers ask to defer affordable housing contributions

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton developers ask to defer affordable housing contributions

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Police get tough on anti-social behaviour in Lyme Regis

Lyme's seafront gardens where police are clamping down on anti-social behaviour. Picture: Chris Carson

Pound the paths of East Devon this Summer

There is a circular walk that takes in the River Otter, Budleigh Salterton and Otterton. Picture: Simon Horn

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton

More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton under new proposed plans. Picture: Daniel Clark, LDRS,

Households asked to be patient as amount of cardboard recycled doubles

East Deon residents have recycled a record amount of cardboard during the lockdown period. Picture: East Devon District Council

Play areas set to reopen in East Devon following relaxation of lockdown

New play equipment unveiled at Redgates playpark. Picture: Dan Wilkins