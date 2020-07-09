More than 1,000 homes could be built near Honiton

Picture: Daniel Clark, LDRS, Archant

Further development around the edge of Honiton and Axminster is being proposed as part of the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP).

The plan would see 53,260 homes over a 20-year period built across Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon and Teignbridge with the overall need for development sites equating to 63,912 homes.

More than 1,000 homes could be built to the east of Honiton, with 540 homes in Axminster, 2,800 homes around Feniton, and 2,500 homes around Whimple other sites to be consulted on.

A total of 39 strategic site options are considered to have potential for allocation in the GESP but not all sites will be taken forward for development.

There could also be A30/A303 improvements between Honiton and Marsh alongside a comprehensive pedestrian and cycle network within identified towns, including in Honiton.

East Devon District Council will hold an executive meeting on July 23 to agree on the draft sites and a public consolation should be held in September.