Essential services receive funding thanks to Honiton Health Matters

Honiton Health Matters (HHM) have been helping the local community be giving money to essential services hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A grant was given to HHM by Devon County Council so that they could continue providing funds to those who need it.

The group gave £6,000 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to essential services such as the Foodbank, The Random Kitchen, Trip and Devon freewheelers.

A total of £500 was given to Honiton Primary School to pay for fresh fruit and healthy snacks for the children of key workers.

A further £1,000 was given to mental health support group Parent Plus which has seen 32 registrations since March from families seeking help and support.

HHM have also worked with Lea Bamford who runs the Special Educational Needs and Disability group (SEND).

With the help of Honiton Sports, SEND has purchased £1,100 worth of sensory and co-regulation type equipment so that the families that she supports with her sports group are able to use resources at home, while they cannot access them in group.