There with you – Honiton Health Matters supports town organisations in Covid-19 pandemic

Honiton Health Matters trustee Heather Penwarden. Photo: Callum Lawton Archant

A Honiton health group has donated more than £3,000 in grants to various community ventures amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected hundreds across the town.

The grants were made by Honiton Health Matters to help various organisations.

The following donations have been made:

• £1,200 to the Community Church Foodbank at the Kings Centre

• £1,200 to the Random Kitchen set up to provide frozen ready made meals

• £500 to TRIP to help cover transport costs so that they can continue delivering shopping and food etc

• £500 to Devon Freewheelers to help keep them on the road delivering vital medicines, prescriptions and blood

• £50 to provide a mobile phone for the Parent+ support group

A spokesman said: “Our website continues to provide all relevant information regarding these and other services that can help through this crisis and we urge all members of the public to stay safe and stay indoors.”