Published: 4:30 PM September 15, 2021

Community wellbeing group Honiton Health Matters will be holding a volunteer fayre later this week.

The organisers hope that some of the many volunteers who stepped forward during the first Covid-19 lockdown will once again take up the mantle and help the many local organisations that are in desperate need of volunteers to help keep their services running.

The event is being staged in the Mackarness Hall, behind the church just off Honiton High Street, on Saturday, September 25, from 9am to 1pm.

A Honiton Health Matters spokesman said: "Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place. And volunteering is a two-way street: It can benefit you and your family as much as the cause you choose to help.

"Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network and boost your social skills.

"People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. For some it offers the chance to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them.

"For others it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge. Volunteering can help you learn new skills, gain experience and sometimes even qualifications. Take on a challenge. Through volunteering you can challenge yourself to try something different, achieve personal goals, practice using your skills and discover hidden talents.

"Because you are a volunteer you can spend as much time as you want with your chosen organisation whether it be a couple of hours a week or more."

So come along and talk to the many groups that are looking for volunteers and see if there is something that interests you.