Two arrests made after disturbance in Honiton High Street

PUBLISHED: 08:36 23 September 2020

Two arrests were made on Saturday night on Honiton High Street

Two men were arrested at the weekend after a disturbance in Honiton.

Two men, aged 25 and 30, were arrested by police following reports of a disturbance in Honiton High Street.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, September 19, and both men have since been released under investigation while enquires continue.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance in High Street, Honiton, at around midnight on Saturday, September 19.

“A 30-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assault of an emergency worker. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“A 25-year-old man from the Honiton area was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace, being drunk and disorderly and assault of an emergency worker. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

