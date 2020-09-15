New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Town crier Dave Retter had the honour of announcing the cutting of the ribbon as the new hair salon L’Reigns opened for business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

The shop is owned by Lorraine Leece and she said: “I was browsing the internet one night, saw the advert for the shop and here we are.

“[Owning my own salon] was not something that I ever thought I would do. It’s not a dream or anything, it was just an opportunity that I thought why not?”

Lorraine grew up in South Africa but moved to East Devon in 2012 and has spent the last seven and a half years working in Honiton.

She said is was a good time to open the shop and that the town needed to regenerate that side of the High Street.

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

L’Reigns can be found at 48 High Street in Honiton and also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lreignshoniton.

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper