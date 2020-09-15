Advanced search

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

PUBLISHED: 16:04 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 15 September 2020

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Town crier Dave Retter had the honour of announcing the cutting of the ribbon as the new hair salon L’Reigns opened for business.

The shop is owned by Lorraine Leece and she said: “I was browsing the internet one night, saw the advert for the shop and here we are.

“[Owning my own salon] was not something that I ever thought I would do. It’s not a dream or anything, it was just an opportunity that I thought why not?”

Lorraine grew up in South Africa but moved to East Devon in 2012 and has spent the last seven and a half years working in Honiton.

She said is was a good time to open the shop and that the town needed to regenerate that side of the High Street.

L’Reigns can be found at 48 High Street in Honiton and also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lreignshoniton.

