Full steam ahead for Honiton Hill Rally on bank holiday weekend

The Honiton Hill Rally is returning to the town for another year on the bank holiday weekend.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29, between 9am and 5pm. The event will Include the Stannage Stunt Display Team in the main ring, Pro Tractor Pulling Round 4 Championships and Lawn Mower Racing on Smeatharpe Airfield.

On the Monday, an auction of collectables will be held with Kivells Auctioneers, starting at 10am.

There will also be plenty for the family to do with children’s entertainment in the children’s marquee and a fun fair.

Honiton Hill Rally is well known for its working displays and this year will be no exception. There will be wood sawing, threshing, silaging and more – plus a live commentary on the working exhibits to explain their history and how they work.

Honiton Hill Rally started in 1972 and has grown in size and popularity throughout the years. There will be hundreds of vehicles on display including steam engines, tractors, cars, motorcycles, lorries and fire engines on display for the crowd.

Ian Maynard, chairman of Honiton Hill Rally said: “Every year the event gets bigger and better with a great buzz and atmosphere". "The historic airfield’s concrete runways are ideal for mobility of the public and exhibits in any weather.

“It is also steeped in history, which the military section of our rally and its enthusiasts are keen to share.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from far and wide, please check out our Facebook page for updates and chances to win rally tickets. You can also get preshow discounted tickets online.

“We hope you have an enjoyable time – see you there."

Admission to this year’s rally is £12 for adults, £5 for children aged 5-16 while those under the age of 5 are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

More information about the auction and entry forms are available via Kivells’ website (www.kivells.com) or the Rally website (www.honitonhillrally.co.uk).