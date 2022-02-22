Charity shop giving brides to be the chance to bag cheap wedding dresses
- Credit: CHSW
A charity shop in Honiton is offering brides-to-be the chance to pick up a bargain wedding dress.
The Children’s Hospice South West shop in the High Street currently has around 25 second-hand dresses in stock, as well as a range of bridesmaid dresses, children’s wedding outfits and accessories, including shoes and veils.
Manager Lynne Whitehall and her team have created a special wedding section in the shop and are selling the pre-loved dresses for just a fraction of the price of a new-bought dress.
Lynne said: “We really do have some beautiful dresses at the moment and I would encourage anyone getting married this year to pop in and take a look.
“These dresses have only been worn once and it’s wonderful to think that they are going to get another moment in the spotlight.
“It really is a win-win situation, particularly at a time when we are trying to encourage sustainable fashion and people are hard-pressed financially.
“Not only are you going to get yourself a beautiful dress, help the planet and save some money, you’ll also be helping Children’s Hospice South West to provide vital care for local children and families.
"We have sold a couple of dresses already and the brides loved them. They went away so happy as they’d got a stunning dress for a fantastic price and knew they were helping a local charity.”
The shop will be displaying its range of wedding dresses until March 6, when it will be then showcasing a mother-of-the-bride dresses and accessories.
Later this spring, the shop will be promoting a large range of prom dresses.
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.