Charity shop giving brides to be the chance to bag cheap wedding dresses

Adam Manning

Published: 10:41 AM February 22, 2022
Honiton charity shop

Lynne Whitehall and Emily Thornhill with the wedding dresses in the Honiton Children's Hospice South West shop. (Image: CHSW) - Credit: CHSW

A charity shop in Honiton is offering brides-to-be the chance to pick up a bargain wedding dress. 

The Children’s Hospice South West shop in the High Street currently has around 25 second-hand dresses in stock, as well as a range of bridesmaid dresses, children’s wedding outfits and accessories, including shoes and veils.  

Manager Lynne Whitehall and her team have created a special wedding section in the shop and are selling the pre-loved dresses for just a fraction of the price of a new-bought dress. 

honiton hospice shop

The full wedding dress section on display at Honiton Hospiscare. - Credit: CHSW

Lynne said: “We really do have some beautiful dresses at the moment and I would encourage anyone getting married this year to pop in and take a look. 

“These dresses have only been worn once and it’s wonderful to think that they are going to get another moment in the spotlight.

“It really is a win-win situation, particularly at a time when we are trying to encourage sustainable fashion and people are hard-pressed financially. 

“Not only are you going to get yourself a beautiful dress, help the planet and save some money, you’ll also be helping Children’s Hospice South West to provide vital care for local children and families.

"We have sold a couple of dresses already and the brides loved them. They went away so happy as they’d got a stunning dress for a fantastic price and knew they were helping a local charity.”  

The shop will be displaying its range of wedding dresses until March 6, when it will be then showcasing a mother-of-the-bride dresses and accessories.  

honiton hospice

The wedding accessories including shoes and veils also on display. - Credit: CHSW

Later this spring, the shop will be promoting a large range of prom dresses.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.  

Honiton News

