Charity shop giving brides to be the chance to bag cheap wedding dresses

Lynne Whitehall and Emily Thornhill with the wedding dresses in the Honiton Children's Hospice South West shop. (Image: CHSW) - Credit: CHSW

A charity shop in Honiton is offering brides-to-be the chance to pick up a bargain wedding dress.

The Children’s Hospice South West shop in the High Street currently has around 25 second-hand dresses in stock, as well as a range of bridesmaid dresses, children’s wedding outfits and accessories, including shoes and veils.

Manager Lynne Whitehall and her team have created a special wedding section in the shop and are selling the pre-loved dresses for just a fraction of the price of a new-bought dress.

The full wedding dress section on display at Honiton Hospiscare. - Credit: CHSW

Lynne said: “We really do have some beautiful dresses at the moment and I would encourage anyone getting married this year to pop in and take a look.

“These dresses have only been worn once and it’s wonderful to think that they are going to get another moment in the spotlight.

“It really is a win-win situation, particularly at a time when we are trying to encourage sustainable fashion and people are hard-pressed financially.

“Not only are you going to get yourself a beautiful dress, help the planet and save some money, you’ll also be helping Children’s Hospice South West to provide vital care for local children and families.

"We have sold a couple of dresses already and the brides loved them. They went away so happy as they’d got a stunning dress for a fantastic price and knew they were helping a local charity.”

The shop will be displaying its range of wedding dresses until March 6, when it will be then showcasing a mother-of-the-bride dresses and accessories.

The wedding accessories including shoes and veils also on display. - Credit: CHSW

Later this spring, the shop will be promoting a large range of prom dresses.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.