Teenage volunteers help clear up Honiton Hospital grounds

Heather Penwarden ,Lisa Jackson and Julia Cutforth with a group of students about to do some work on the gardens at Honiton Hospital. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Young hands helped brighten up areas of Honiton Community Hospital grounds as part of their National Citizen Service.

Teenagers aged 15 to 17 worked alongside volunteers from Honiton's League of Friends group to sweep courtyards, clean garden benches and weed pots.

The green-fingered volunteers also planted bulbs supplied by the League of Friends and shrubs donated by Combe Garden Centre.

Team leader Monica Duque said: "Taking part in National Citizen Service offers young people the opportunity to embrace new experiences, succeed in new challenges, expand skills and to give something back to the communities they live in.

"We were delighted to have been given the opportunity to volunteer at Honiton Hospital - each young person rose to the gardening challenge presented to them."

Heather Penwarden, chair of the League of Friends, said it was great to see the 'wonderful' group of young people working together.

She added: "I could see how they enjoyed working together and how they gained a sense of pride in their work by the end of their volunteering experience."