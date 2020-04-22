Advanced search

Special delivery for Honiton chemo team

PUBLISHED: 11:58 22 April 2020

Chemo nurses and Trudi McCurdy with the hamper

Chemo nurses and Trudi McCurdy with the hamper

Chemotherapy patients and nurses at Honiton Hospital have received a special delivery.

The local branch of a national snack foods chain donated a hamper full of goodies, including nutritious bars, biscuits, popcorn, crisps and chocolate.

The generous gift came from Bromsgrove based Bobby’s Foods, which has a depot in Exeter.

The firm said it wanted to do something for the hospital and Trudi McCurdy, from the housekeeping team, nominated the chemotherapy service, funded by FORCE Cancer Charity.

The hamper was so large that there was enough to send a big box to the Cherrybrook chemotherapy unit at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and keep plenty for staff and patients at Honiton.

Chemotherapy sessions are taking place twice a week at Honiton Hospital instead of just the usual Friday clinic.

The unit is taking patients from Tiverton, which is unable to offer chemotherapy at the moment.

