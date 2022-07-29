In pictures: Honiton Hot Pennies 2022

It was raining hot pennies in Honiton on Wednesday, (July 26).

Its a tradition dating back to the 13th century, and although the pennies do not scold the children as they pick them up anymore, crowds still gathered outside businesses in the high street to collect the change as they are thrown from the upstairs window.

Honiton Town Cryer, Dave Retter, joined the other local dignitaries for the inaugural hoisting of the garlanded pole with a gloved hand at the top and proclaimed, ‘No man may be arrested so long as the glove is up', which marks the start of the event.

The day started at noon at the Bed Expert in the Old Pannier Market, other businesses who took part include Peter Betteridge, The Volunteer Inn, and the day ended at the Holt Bar and Restaurant.

Town crier Dave Retter said it was one of the town's "quirky" attractions which saw "plenty of money" up for grabs.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Town Cryer, Dave Retter. - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Crowds gathered to catch the hot pennies. - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

