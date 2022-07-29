News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

In pictures: Honiton Hot Pennies 2022

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:13 AM July 29, 2022
Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photograph

It was raining hot pennies in Honiton on Wednesday, (July 26).

Its a tradition dating back to the 13th century, and although the pennies do not scold the children as they pick them up anymore, crowds still gathered outside businesses in the high street to collect the change as they are thrown from the upstairs window.

Honiton Town Cryer, Dave Retter, joined the other local dignitaries for the inaugural  hoisting of the garlanded pole with a gloved hand at the top and proclaimed, ‘No man may be arrested so long as the glove is up', which marks the start of the event. 

The day started at noon at the Bed Expert in the Old Pannier Market, other businesses who took part include Peter Betteridge, The Volunteer Inn, and the day ended at the Holt Bar and Restaurant. 

Town crier Dave Retter said it was one of the town's "quirky" attractions which saw "plenty of money" up for grabs.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Town Cryer, Dave Retter. - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Crowds gathered to catch the hot pennies. - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography


Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography.


Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022

Honiton Hot Pennies, 2022 - Credit: Alex Walton Photography



East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Honiton town crier Dave Retter at Hot Pennies in 2018

Hot pennies event returns to Honiton tomorrow

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
axminster

Closure of Axminster's last remaining bank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorms predicted for the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Thunderstorms forecast for East Devon

Bronwen Weatherby, PA

Logo Icon
Seaton Tramway Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Tramway 'on track' to open two new halts

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon