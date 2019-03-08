Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Hot Pennies - a centuries-old tradition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 01 July 2019

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Copyright 2002

Honiton Hot Pennies - a dip into the archive for 1997

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

The Honiton Hot Pennies ceremony has been going on for centuries, so East Devon Resident decided to take a look back into the archive of 22 years ago.

The tradition sees the now warm pennies thrown at various location in high street, for the gathered people to grab as many as they can.

Various methods of catching the coins are adopted with some using ice cream tubs and beach buckets while others use inverted umbrellas to try to maximise their haul.

The ceremony is thought to date back centuries, with its origins being that well off people in the town would take great delight in seeing the peasants scrabbling around to collect as much of the money as possible.

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Their entertainment was added to by heating the pennies, so those collecting the coins would get their fingers burned.

With the tradition being maintained each year, so it has passed down through the generations, and some of the children pictured here may well have had parents who had enjoyed the event in earlier years, and now have children of their own gathering the coins.

And the lovely thing about these traditions is that they help to bind community life together in a spirit of camaraderie, as catching techniques are passed down through the generations and developed by young minds.

This year, the Honiton Hot Pennies ceremony is due to take place on Tuesday, July 23.

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Honiton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archivesHoniton Hot Pennies - July 1997. Picture: Midweek Herald archives

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conservative leadership hustings: Devon voters quiz Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

*********

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conservative leadership hustings: Devon voters quiz Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

*********

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club brings Wile E Coyote out of hiding

Honiton RC members Jo Davey and Howard Bidmead at the Seaton Parrn with club mascot Wile E Coyote. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Fireman timed out as Pyle ‘fivefer’ sees Feniton to derby win over Honiton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Feniton Falcons wins in convincing fashion at Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists