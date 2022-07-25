News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Hot pennies event returns to Honiton tomorrow

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:38 PM July 25, 2022
Honiton town crier Dave Retter at Hot Pennies in 2018

Honiton town crier Dave Retter at the Honiton Hot Pennies. - Credit: Peter Hodges

The Honiton hot pennies event returns to the town tomorrow (July 26) - for its 801st year. 

Its a tradition in the town dating back to the 13th century, Honiton’s hot pennies ceremony remains unbroken for several hundred years, and still takes place on the first Tuesday after July 19, each year.

Beginning at noon in the Old Pannier Market, the town crier, accompanied by the mayor and local dignitaries, hoists a garlanded pole with a gloved hand at the top and proclaims, ‘No man may be arrested so long as the glove is up'.

This was so that everyone would come to Honiton for the fair which followed the ceremony, without the fear of being arrested.

The first pennies of the event are thrown from the balcony of the former assembly rooms, above the Old Pannier Market, and then a procession follows the garlanded pole to a number of pubs and public houses where ‘hot pennies’ are thrown to the gathered children.

Nowadays, the pennies thrown are merely warm, but the tradition of the pennies being thrown hot was because the affluent people who threw the coins took great delight in seeing the peasants burn their fingers while picking them up.

East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Honiton Community College.

Honiton ex-head met escort through ‘sugar daddy’ website watchdog rules

Court Reporter

person
Thunderstorms predicted for the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Thunderstorms forecast for East Devon

Bronwen Weatherby, PA

Logo Icon
Lyme Regis Museum which sits on the site of Mary Anning's former home

Lyme Regis Museum set to celebrate town’s favourite daughter

Dan Wilkins

person
The Beehive in Honiton

Give your views on the way forward for Honiton's Beehive

Philippa Davies

person