Climate change debate at Honiton hustings

PUBLISHED: 09:45 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 19 November 2019

Honiton hustings climate debate poster

Honiton hustings climate debate poster

Archant

General election candidates for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency will be quizzed on their plans to combat global warming next week.

Environmental campaigner and 'concerned parent' Helena Whitten, from Beer, has organised the climate-focussed hustings on Thursday, November 28.

It takes place at the Honiton Community College at 7pm.

Mrs Whitten says the gathering will offer the chance for people to hear what those standing in the general election locally have to say about the 'crucial issues' of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Answering the questions will be: Colin Reed (Green Party); Elizabeth Pole (Labour); John Timperley (Liberal Democrats); Neil Parish (Conservatives); UKIP's Margaret Dennis is to be confirmed.

Residents from all constituencies are invited to attend and the chairman will be Tracey West, CEO of the World Forest Association.

Questions can be submitted by emailing: climatehustings@gmail.com or posted on the Facebook link at www.facebook.com/events/784706922002055/

Tickets are free, and seats can be reserved via Eventbrite on the Facebook link, or by emailing climatehustings@gmail.com

