Karate club members push their limits for charity

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:16 PM December 6, 2021
Karate club members in Honiton showed their fundraising strengths by performing 100 press-ups a day throughout November for charity. 

The Honiton-based English Goju Ryu Karate Federation Devon branch took on the challenge after deciding to raise funds for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) charity DMD UK.  

Their associated club in Hemel Hempstead also joined in and in total more than 35,000 press-ups were completed between the two clubs, with participants ranging from 6 to 55. Between them they raised £550.

Honiton-based instructor Adrian Coombe said: "We were really keen to help a less well-known charity in these difficult times and when DMD UK was suggested by a club member everyone got behind it.  

“At the start, some of our members struggled with 20 press ups in class, but each and every one of them has been pushing themselves all month long. Whilst the objective was to raise awareness and fundraise for a great charity, it was also great to see people pushing their limits and testing themselves - 100 press-ups is a lot for most people!  

“As a club we want to give back to good causes so I am delighted we were able to fundraise such a large amount of money." 

DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dysrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. You can find out more and donate directly to them at https://www.duchenneuk.org/ 

