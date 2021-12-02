'Fantastic' news on Honiton loos: King Street toilets to stay open

Honiton’s King Street public toilets, previously earmarked for closure by the district council, are to get a stay of execution to enable the town council to take over their maintenance.

Last night (Wednesday, December 1) East Devon District Council’s cabinet unanimously approved a set of recommendations that included keeping the King Street facilities open until 2023.

As part of its review of all the toilets it operates in East Devon, the district council had proposed to retain and upgrade the Lace Walk facilities in Honiton, but not those in King Street.

In its response to the proposal Honiton Town Council said the King Street block should remain open and be maintained by the district council. It said one set of facilities in the town centre was not sufficient, and closing the King Street toilets would be bad for trade.

In response to the new recommendation, which was approved by the cabinet last night, Honiton town and district councillor Jake Bonetta told the Herald: “This is a massive victory in favour of fairness for Honiton, enabling us to keep our conveniences open and protect our High Street in the long term.

“Keeping the loos open was one of my main campaign promises, and to see this actually happening is utterly fantastic.”