Advanced search

Dog rushed to vets for treatment after blaze rips through Honiton kitchen

PUBLISHED: 16:16 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 29 January 2020

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Archant

A dog was rushed to the vets for treatment after a blaze ripped through the kitchen of a Honiton house.

Fire crews from the town, and Sidmouth, attended the incident, in Heather Close at 10.15am this morning (January 29).

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A dog and elderly occupant, both suffering with smoke inhalation were given oxygen therapy by fire crews."

The fire involved a toaster and was extinguished by jets.

A spokesman for Honiton Fire Station said: "One occupant was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The dog was rescued and given oxygen therapy by crews but it was decided that the dog needed immediate veterinary attention.

"Sidmouth transported the dog to the nearest vets. The kitchen fire was quickly extinguished but the property suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

"We wish all involved a speedy recovery."

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dog rushed to vets for treatment after blaze rips through Honiton kitchen

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS

Honiton drop to bottom after heavy Teignmouth defeat

Honiton rugby action

Honiton RCs Howard Bidmead runs well at The South West Vets’ Cross Country

Action from the 2020 SW Vets AC cross-country championships raced at Sidford on the final weekend of January. Picture: CHRIS WOODCOCK

Taylor and Wilkinson net as Cranbrook see off Feniton

Colyton Grammar School celebrates Chinese New Year

Colyton Grammar School head of modern languages Kilda Giraudon with Dan Lilburn, Chino Fradley, Cameron Hutchinson, Chengming Xie, Elliot Freudenberg, Nestor Ellis-Jones, Freddie Cooper. Picture CGS
Drive 24