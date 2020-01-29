Dog rushed to vets for treatment after blaze rips through Honiton kitchen

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS Archant

A dog was rushed to the vets for treatment after a blaze ripped through the kitchen of a Honiton house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from the town, and Sidmouth, attended the incident, in Heather Close at 10.15am this morning (January 29).

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "A dog and elderly occupant, both suffering with smoke inhalation were given oxygen therapy by fire crews."

The fire involved a toaster and was extinguished by jets.

A spokesman for Honiton Fire Station said: "One occupant was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The dog was rescued and given oxygen therapy by crews but it was decided that the dog needed immediate veterinary attention.

"Sidmouth transported the dog to the nearest vets. The kitchen fire was quickly extinguished but the property suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

"We wish all involved a speedy recovery."