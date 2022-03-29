New look changing rooms at Honiton swimming pool

Honiton swimming pool changing rooms re-open after a £40,000 refurbishment.

The new facilities include private shower cubicles, heated flooring, and new vanity areas as well as increased cubicle space and installed an undercover buggy park. There is also a new air handling unit to improve air quality and provide a cleaner atmosphere.

A spokesperson for Honiton Leisure Centre said: "We are incredibly proud of these new facilities and would like to thank our customers for their continued support and patience during unprecedented delays in this project. The newly refurbished changing rooms feature contemporary finishes and fittings as well as new, improved vanity areas so you can leave our pool feeling and looking fresh and energised."

The changing rooms opened to the public on Saturday, March 19.

Councillor Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder tourism, sport, leisure and culture, said: "The refurbishments at Honiton Swimming Pool show the commitment that East Devon District Council has towards leisure services in Honiton. I do hope that all residents will now be able to enjoy using these facilities. I expect that the LED membership sale will be a great success!"

To celebrate the opening, Honiton Leisure Centre is offering anyone who signs up for a membership in March, the chance to get 12 month's subscription for the price of 9. Offer available on all annual memberships when joining in the centre or via the phone.