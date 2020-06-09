Advanced search

Honiton library to reopen in July

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020

Honiton Library is one of four pilot libraries set to reopen in July. Picture: Libraries Unlimited

Honiton Library is one of four pilot libraries set to reopen in July. Picture: Libraries Unlimited

Honiton Library is one of four pilot libraries set to admit the public again as part of Devon libraries’ phased reopening.

Libraries have been closed to the public since lockdown began in March but following updated government coronavirus advice, they can now start to reopen.

Libraries Unlimited chief executive Alex Kittow announced that four pilot libraries will reopen on Monday, July 6, which include Honiton alongside Braunton in North Devon and Brixham and Chudleigh in South Devon.

The pilot libraries will be operating a contactless ‘choose and collect’ service, thus limiting public access to the library, and readers will only be able to choose books currently in stock at the library.

The libraries will also be operating with reduced hours, but people will still be able to use the computers via a booking system.

Kittow said mobile libraries and the home library service need extra consideration for social distancing and plans will be announced for them shortly.

