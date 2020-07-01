Honiton Library set to reopen on Monday

Honiton Library has introduced new safety measures as it reopens. Picture: Libraries Unlimited Archant

Honiton residents will be able to return to their library for the first time in months this Monday (July 6).

Honiton Library is one of four pilot libraries in Devon to open its doors for the public to choose books from the shelves and use its computer facilities.

Readers will be greeted with hand sanitiser at the door as well as signs to help maintain a two-metre distance.

The number of customers inside the library at one time will also be limited.

To ensure the virus is not spread, any book returned will undergo a 72-hour quarantine period and there will be a reduced selection of stock in the library.

The maximum number of books readers can borrow at one time has temporarily been increased to 24 and that will be reviewed in December.

For anyone wishing to use a computer, they will be limited to one hour and these can be booked by phone, email or in person at the library.

Customers are asked to have the exact money if they wish to use the printer, as change will not be available.

The children’s section of Honiton library will remain closed, but some stock will be available in the main library and staff are able to bring out any other items from the children’s library.

Other libraries in the county will be running a ‘choose and collect’ service where readers can ring or email their local library to arrange collection.