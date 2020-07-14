Excitement as Honiton Library reopens its doors for the first time since lockdown

Honiton Library has introduced new safety measures as it reopens. Picture: Libraries Unlimited Archant

The Honiton Library supervisor said the staff were ‘nervously excited’ to be back at work as the library reopened its doors for the first time since lockdown began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The library was one of four pilot libraries in Devon alongside to open its doors on Monday, July 6 for the public to choose books from the shelves and use its computer facilities.

Library supervisor, Linda Isaacson, said: “We had a few people waiting to come in and were greeted warmly by the staff on the door.

“Several people asked us if we’d had a nice long rest! Not everyone realised that we had been working.”

Readers were greeted with hand sanitiser at the door as well as signs to help maintain a two-metre distance.

The number of customers inside the library at one time was also limited but Linda said they only reached the maximum on a few occasions.

She said: “The sessions were pretty constant throughout the day and we did reach the maximum number of people for the building a few times but no-one had to wait very long.

“Everyone was really pleased to see us open again and see the staff. Many wanted to know how we’d been over the lockdown period.

“We’d been ringing our older, vulnerable customers over those weeks so we had spoken to some people during that time, as we have all been working our hours from home.”

Linda said the staff were looking forward to working together in the same building after the long break. She said: “The staff were nervously excited to be back as it had been a long time since we’d worked together in the same building.

“There was a lot of work done to get to the point of opening and no one knew what to expect but it went really well.

You soon get back into the swing of things even if they are a bit different to what it had been before.

“Many customers congratulated us on the easy to use one way/distancing markings and this made coming back to the library a pleasant experience.

“The people that had to wait to enter the building didn’t mind too much.”

Other libraries in the area will continue to operate a ‘click and collect’ service where readers can phone or email ahead to order a book before collection.