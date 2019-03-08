Lions have a good fundraising month - but will not attend Ottery tar barrels night
PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 October 2019
Hundreds of pounds have been raised by Honiton and District Lions Club in the last month.
A ladies pamper evening, held at the Kings Day Hospice in King Street, netted the charity £450.
A tabletop sale was held on October 5, at the Mackarness Hall, which raised £200 for local charities.
A Lions spokesman said: "At our meeting in October we were pleased to be joined by a new member, Nigel Cray, who was badged up by Lions president Brian Richards
"At the same meeting a prestigious award was made to Lion Kevin Linsdell.
"Kevin is a Lion with 20 years experience, and was presented with The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award - an award for outstanding duties performed within the club."
Health and safety fears mean the Lions will not be attending Ottery Tar Barrels this year, where members usually man a food stall.
The spokesman said: "This is a very good fundraiser and w are sad not to be attending.
