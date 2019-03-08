Advanced search

Lions have a good fundraising month - but will not attend Ottery tar barrels night

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 October 2019

Honiton Lions Ladies at their pamper evening in Honiton. Picture: Honiton Lions

Hundreds of pounds have been raised by Honiton and District Lions Club in the last month.

A ladies pamper evening, held at the Kings Day Hospice in King Street, netted the charity £450.

A tabletop sale was held on October 5, at the Mackarness Hall, which raised £200 for local charities.

A Lions spokesman said: "At our meeting in October we were pleased to be joined by a new member, Nigel Cray, who was badged up by Lions president Brian Richards

"At the same meeting a prestigious award was made to Lion Kevin Linsdell.

"Kevin is a Lion with 20 years experience, and was presented with The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award - an award for outstanding duties performed within the club."

Health and safety fears mean the Lions will not be attending Ottery Tar Barrels this year, where members usually man a food stall.

The spokesman said: "This is a very good fundraiser and w are sad not to be attending.

