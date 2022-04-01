News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lions hand out Easter eggs for charity raffles

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2022
Honiton Lions President Brian Richards presents an Easter egg to James Reddy, Honiton Gymnastics Club

Spring fundraising events are being organised by the Honiton Lions Club – starting with the Easter Egg raffle. 

The Lions have distributed 20 large Easter eggs around shops and pubs in the town, which will raffle them to raise money for Lions charities.  

Eggs have also been donated to local primary schools and charities so that they can raffle them for their own funds. 

The Easter fundraising will be followed by a mole screening day where people can be checked by a consultant dermatologist and doctors from the local surgery. The screenings cost £10 but the Lions will pay half the price, and the proceeds will go to Hospiscare and Cancer Research UK. Light refreshments will be for sale at the event, which will take place at Mackarness Hall on Saturday, May 21. 

The Lions have also been collecting for Ukraine, with the money going to the Lions Clubs International Refugee Appeal. They sent £1,000 to the appeal in March and will send a further £1,000 in April. 

