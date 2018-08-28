Honiton Lions delivers cash boost to sight loss charity

Tracey Agutter receives a cheque from Jamie Love. Photo: Brian Richards Archant

A £500 donation has been made to a Devon sight loss charity by Honiton and District Lions Club.

The group handed over a cheque to Devon in Sight, with most of the money raised from a previous book and plant sale held in October.

Tracey Agutter, community support worker for Devon in Sight, collected the cheque from Jamie Love, and also spoke to members about the charity’s work.

The Lions have also been collecting at Honiton Tesco, with shoppers contributing £235.98 on December 9 and £495.40 on December 17 – a total of £731.38.

The money will be donated to the Lions’ charity fund.

David Rickard, Honiton Lion, said: “The club wishes to thank Tesco management for allowing the collections to take place and the general public for their very generous support.

“Without people supporting our events, we wouldn’t raise very much money to support these worthy causes.”