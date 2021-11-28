News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Lions quick on the draw to maintain fundraising mission

Logo Icon

David Rickard

Published: 8:45 AM November 28, 2021
Honiton Lions' fundraising draw at the Otter Inn

Honiton Lions' fundraising draw at the Otter Inn - Credit: Brian Richards

Honiton Lions held their Grand Autumn Draw at The Otter Inn and raised more valuable funds for worthy causes.

Eight prizes were on offer and six of them were won by East Devon residents, including the first prize winner who lives in Honiton.

Two of the remaining prizes went to a lady from South Wales and the other to a gentleman from Surrey. 

The Lions would like to thank local businesses for providing the prizes and the general public for supporting the draw, which raised £2145 for community care organisations. The first group to receive a donation (£200) from money raised will be Operation Rudolph who, at Christmas, provide lunches for people living alone and for those struggling to prepare a meal. 

Following the draw, held on November 7, cheques were handed out to representatives of thirteen charities and good causes that the Lions are supporting. The beneficiaries, who each received £250, were Honiton Scouts, Honiton Guides, Headway, Devon in Sight, The Millennium Green Committee, Honiton 55 Plus Club, Memory Café, Honiton Air Cadets, Honiton Army Cadets, Honiton Carers Support Group, Honiton Gymnastics Club, See the Future and the Royal Devon and Exeter Starfish Appeal. 

At their November meeting the Lions agreed to hold the following events during the first few months of the New Year. They include their Easter Egg Draws, which will take place in April, followed by a Mole Screening Day in May.

Anyone interested in joining the Lions or wishing to obtain more information about the organisation should contact Brian Richards on 01404 43738. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown
  2. 2 Lacemaker whose skills were admired by the Royal family
  3. 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  1. 4 7 cosiest pubs in East Devon
  2. 5 Seaton's seasonal spectacular returns once again
  3. 6 Seven rescue animals in Devon needing new forever homes
  4. 7 Green team monitor water quality levels after pollution fears
  5. 8 Come down to Ashclyst Country Fair this Saturday
  6. 9 Local care partnership set up for Devon to prepare for winter
  7. 10 Park is clear winner in top awards for planning excellence
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton surgery. Ref mhh 36-16AW 4978. Picture: Alex Walton.

Surgery provides an update on latest developments

Tim Dixon

person
Roy Oaten and Colin Hayward 

Community shed is boosted by offer of town centre premises

Barrie Hedges

Logo Icon
Honiton's Christmas Carnival Parade

Light duties for a heavyweight of the community

Tim Dixon

person
Whoops A Daisy Florist in Sidmouth

Shop local and back local businesses, say district council chiefs

Tim Dixon

person