Honiton Lions held their Grand Autumn Draw at The Otter Inn and raised more valuable funds for worthy causes.

Eight prizes were on offer and six of them were won by East Devon residents, including the first prize winner who lives in Honiton.

Two of the remaining prizes went to a lady from South Wales and the other to a gentleman from Surrey.

The Lions would like to thank local businesses for providing the prizes and the general public for supporting the draw, which raised £2145 for community care organisations. The first group to receive a donation (£200) from money raised will be Operation Rudolph who, at Christmas, provide lunches for people living alone and for those struggling to prepare a meal.

Following the draw, held on November 7, cheques were handed out to representatives of thirteen charities and good causes that the Lions are supporting. The beneficiaries, who each received £250, were Honiton Scouts, Honiton Guides, Headway, Devon in Sight, The Millennium Green Committee, Honiton 55 Plus Club, Memory Café, Honiton Air Cadets, Honiton Army Cadets, Honiton Carers Support Group, Honiton Gymnastics Club, See the Future and the Royal Devon and Exeter Starfish Appeal.

At their November meeting the Lions agreed to hold the following events during the first few months of the New Year. They include their Easter Egg Draws, which will take place in April, followed by a Mole Screening Day in May.

Anyone interested in joining the Lions or wishing to obtain more information about the organisation should contact Brian Richards on 01404 43738.