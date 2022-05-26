Honiton Lions run mole mapping day

Honiton Lions Club held a mole screening day to encourage residents to get their moles and warts checked for cancer.

The Lions Club in Honiton had an extremely busy day on Saturday (May 21) starting off with their fourth mole screening day in the Mackarness Hall. Specialist consultant Dr Tony Downs attended and gave his time and expertise free of charge.

The Charter Anniversary: President Richard Allen (Budliegh Salterton) President Brian Richards (Honiton) Zone I Chair Rosemary Partridge-Hogbin (Seaton) President Christopher Rignal (Sidmouth) President Jim Partridge – Hogbin ( Seaton) and President Lion Beverly Love (Axminster - Credit: Honiton Lions Club.

One hundred and eleven people attended and were screened, there were 15 referrals of which five were urgent.

This event run by the lions was to raise funds for Hospiscare and Cancer Research UK. The idea being each person attending paid five pounds and this was matched by the Lions. Presentations will be made at a later date.

During the first 'mole screening day' held in Honiton Oct 2016, 119 people were checked in three-and-a-half hours and five cancers detected, followed up and treated, that is about the UK average of one in 20.

In the evening they held their 45th Charter Anniversary at the Honiton Golf Club which was attended by the five Lions Clubs in their zone - Axminster, Budliegh Salterton, Seaton and Sidmouth.

