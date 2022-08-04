Mole screening day in Honiton hailed 'great success'

The Honiton Lions club handed over a cheque of £600 each to Cancer Research UK and Hospiscare. - Credit: Honiton Lions.

A Mole Screening Day held in Honiton raised £600 for Hospiscare and Cancer Research UK.

The event, run by the Honiton Lions, saw £600 donated to Hospiscare and the same amount to Cancer Research UK.

Cheques for these sums were presented to Toni Hiscox of Hospiscare and Briony Gotch of Cancer Research UK outside the charities shop in Lace Walk.

The money was raised by charging those who were examined, by Dr Tony Downs, £5 and this was matched by the Lions.

113 people were examined, nine were referred for further checks and five more serious conditions, were advised to seek immediate medical treatment.

A lady whose condition merited early medical attention sent Honiton Lions an email saying: “I just wanted to say a very big thank you for arranging the mole screening which I attended, the doctor said I need to have a fast-track appointment as I had malignant melanoma.

"The operation was done, and I now know it was stage one, I am waiting for a second operation to remove more skin but will not need any chemotherapy. Please carry on doing this on a regular basis, you might have saved my life.”