Honiton Lions present cheques to four local charities

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:49 AM December 14, 2021
Honiton Lions president Brian Richards with representatives from ELF, Devon Air Ambulance, FORCE and Hospiscare 

Left to right: Andy Jordan from ELF , Simon Card OBE from Devon Air Ambulance, Honiton Lions president Brian Richards , David Cantle from FORCE, Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare - Credit: Honiton Lions Club

Four charities received a pre-Christmas boost when they were each presented with £500 by the Honiton Lions. 

President Brian Richards handed over the cheques to the Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Devon Air Ambulance, the FORCE Cancer Charity and Hospiscare earlier this month. 

Covid restrictions have made fundraising difficult for the Lions over the last 18 months. They have raised money through their Classic Car Show in the summer and their autumn prize draw, and also received a legacy from a local resident who died this year. 

One activity that has not been hit by the pandemic is their 100 club, a kind of lottery in which members pay £4 a month for four numbers, with four draws for a cash prize each month. The amount of prize money depends on the number of members, and any Herald readers who would like to join are asked to contact Brian on 01404 43738. 

Next year’s fundraising will start with the giant Easter egg draw, with proceeds going to local charities. Tickets will go on sale for £1 in local shops and pubs in the run-up to Easter. 

East Devon News
Honiton News

