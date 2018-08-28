Advanced search

Honiton Lions provide haul of donations to worthy causes

PUBLISHED: 17:03 19 January 2019

Honiton duck race. The Honiton Lions had a bumper result for this year's duck race as more than 1800 ducks were sold. Ref mhh 7223-33-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

A series of donations have been agreed by Honiton and District Lions Club.

The group will hand over £150 to a Kings School student, who will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a sanitation and water charity in Kenya.

A further £250 donation will be made to Hospiscare as a thank-you to the charity for offering its Kings House Day Centre as a meeting spot for members.

Lions have also agreed to supply £1,000 to the Admiral Nurse appeal. The money has come from the profit made from the popular duck race, held in Weston each year.

A new shelter will be set up in Honiton’s Millennium Green after the group agreed to fund the £1,100 facility, which celebrates the centenary of Lions.

Town crier Dave Retter will construct the shelter.

Honiton Lion David Rickard said: “We hope these donations will provide a positive boost for these worthy causes. Thanks to the public for their continued support.”

