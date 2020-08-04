Honiton Lions donate £500 to fund water wells and eye camps

Honiton Lions president Brian Richards holding the Lions Club Charter. He has agreed to stay on for another year. Picture: Brian Richards Archant

Honiton Lions Club has agreed to donate to its international charitable foundation which will help fund water wells and eye camps in third world countries.

This money is in addition to the £2,000 donated to various causes over the last four months.

The current club president has also agreed to stay on for an extra year following the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Brian Richards had been due to step down on June 30 but with the club unable to hold its annual handover dinner when the transfer of power usually takes place, he has agreed to stay in office for another year.

This will be the eighth time he has held this post and he has recently celebrated his 40th anniversary of being a Honiton Lions member.

John Ward was named secretary, Tom Boucher was named minutes secretary and Kevin Lyinsdell was named treasurer.