Local 'grime fighting' group get new gear

Bradleys Estate Agents handing over the Hi-vis tabards to the Litter Pickers - Credit: Rob Waldron

The Honiton Litter Pickers have been awarded new tabards thanks to a sponsor.

Bradleys Estate Agents in the town handed new hi-vis tabards to the group in a ceremony on Wednesday (February 2)

Group spokesperson Rob Waldron told the Herald "The litter pickers being a self-funding group always appreciate the help from local businesses in Honiton. With their support, we are helping our community to be litter-free looking after the wildlife and environment In Honiton and the surrounding villages"

"Many thanks to Joe and his team at Bradleys Estate Agents in Honiton for their support"

You can follow the work of the Honiton Litter Pickers on Facebook, or join in on one of their litter picks around Honiton and the surrounding villages.

If you wish to purchase your own litter pickers they are available at Trip in New Street and the Ironmongers in Honiton High street.



