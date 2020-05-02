Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Archant

A 27-year-old Honitonman has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the A30 in East Devon earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the road near Patteson’s Cross, towards Daisymount Cross, at around 5.05am on Saturday May 2.

Initial investigations indicated that a small, white car left the carriageway on the near-side. It then rebounded into the carriageway where it overturned.

The male driver, from Honiton, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police have been notified that he sadly died on May 21.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 104 of 02/05/20.