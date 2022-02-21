Honiton man answering SOS call from Hospiscare Devon

A man from Honiton is walking 300 miles around Devon to raise money for Hospiscare.

Alan Rowe is starting his 300 mile walk from Hospiscare in Exeter to Exmouth this Saturday (February 26), with the second leg - from Exmouth to Sidmouth - on Sunday (February 27).

A rough map shows the route he will be walking over the coming weeks - the length of the boundary of Hospiscare's area of Devon.

A rough map of the route Alan will be taking - Credit: Google - Alan Rowe

Alan's walk on Sunday will coincide with his 71st birthday - and the day in 2002 when he received his MBE. He was also awarded The Sidmouth Citizen Of The Year on February 25, 1987.

Alan is raising money for Hospiscare because the charity launched an 'SOS appeal' after being 'catastrophically affected' by the Covid pandemic.

Unless they can raise £1 million pounds by the end of the year, they face having to make cuts to their services.

Alan said: "This isn't a speed trial but a reflective walk/trot during which many friends will come to mind, drawing attention to Hospiscare's current needs of having to raise £8million annually.

"I would also would like to remind and encourage military charities to make a donation to local hospices, yes we all care for our veterans when alive but please don't forget who sees veterans and their families through the end of life journey.

"I'm hoping you all can follow my journey."

In 2022, Hospiscare will celebrate 40 years of caring in the heart of Devon, and Alan has been supporting the charity for 32 years.

The 'SOS' (save our services) appeal was launched as Hospiscare has seen a 15 per cent rise in patients using their services in Devon in the last year.

Having remained open throughout the pandemic, Hospiscare is still delivering care to some of the most vulnerable people in the local community.

£400,000 has already been raised for Hospiscare for this appeal, and £300,000 is expected to be given by the Government in crisis funding. But an extra £1 million still needs to be raised.

It costs £22,794 every day just to keep Hospiscare's services going.

Donate to Alan's justgiving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alan-Rowe09HospiscareSOS2022