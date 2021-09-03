Published: 3:30 PM September 3, 2021

A bumper cheque is presented to Min Rennolds of Honiton Memory Café by Terry Darrant, Julia Lake and Lucy Wakefield of the Charter Day Committee - Credit: Martin Long

Organisers of this year’s Honiton Market Charter Day were delighted to present a record-breaking cheque to its chosen charity after raising three times the amount ever raised before.

On August 31, members of the committee handed over a cheque for £1,576 to Min Rennolds of the Honiton Memory Café.

The money raised came from collecting tins in shops all over the town in the weeks leading up to the event. The organisers are grateful to all the businesses who offered to host collecting tins. Money also came from businesses who were based at Allhallows on the day.

In addition, the Vine Social Club donated £400 to the chosen charity. A spokesperson for the club said: “The Vine Social Club Committee are very pleased to be able to support the good works of the Memory Cafe charity with this donation.”

In presenting the cheque on behalf of the organising committee, the Chairman Terry Darrant said: “I am delighted to be able to give such a sum to the Memory Café. Along with the donation from the Vine Social Club, we have raised three times the sum we have ever raised before, and that is so important to local groups such as these who have been hit hard over the past eighteen months.”

Heather Penwarden, Chairman of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance, and Min Rennolds, the Honiton Memory Cafe Coordinator, said: “It is a huge honour to be Honiton Charter Day’s chosen charity for 2021 and we are extremely grateful to all the support shown by local people and traders in the town.

“We had our own stand on the day, and it was just fabulous to see so many people of all ages out enjoying themselves and reconnecting as a community after the many months of Covid-19 lockdown.

“Honiton Memory Cafe is now beginning to start meeting again and we thank the Honiton Charter Day Committee for working so hard to make this community event such a success on many different levels.”

Entirely run by volunteers, the Memory Cafe is now in its eleventh year of offering vital social support to people living with memory problems and their families. Their aim is to help people live as full a life as possible and remain connected to the community they call home.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s Charter Day, Terry Darrant added: “Charter Day 2021 was always planned to be a 'big blow out'.” However, he sounded a note of caution on the future of the event. “We've suffered with a lack of committee members for the last few years now,” he said, “and we are struggling to find a tenable way forward as more of our small group have stepped down.”

He hoped that members of the community would come forward to help secure the future of the event. If anyone is interested in helping with Charter Day, they should contact the organisers through their website.