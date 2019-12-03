Honiton church celebrates its birthday

Civic leaders at Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church's 248th anniversary, Picture: HEC Archant

Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church celebrated its 248th anniversary at a special service last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pastor Mike Plant reminded the congregation that a church is a gathering of people - not the building - and a group first gathered together at a home in New Street in November 1771.

The building was completed three years later, in 1774, and remains a prominent feature of the High Street.

Included in its grounds are two lime trees and a magnificent horse chestnut tree.

Honiton Mayor John Zarczynski and the town's mace bearer Dave Retter attended the service, along with Councillor Colin Hattle-Spence and his wife, and Honorary County Alderman Peter Halse.

The guest speaker was the Rev Matt Rees, from St Briavels, in the Forest of Dean.

A lunch followed the service and was enjoyed by all those who attended.

For further details about Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church contact Rev Mike Plant on 01404 578576 or visit the website at www.honitonecc.org