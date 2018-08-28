Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

A charged council meeting has seen Honiton’s mayor defend the contents of an email he sent to fellow colleagues after being accused of watching adult content in meetings.

Councillor Henry Brown said in the email he had been made subject of a ‘string of false allegations’ which suggested he had viewed inappropriate adult content in council meetings when serving as deputy mayor.

In the email, Cllr Brown said it was ‘quite clear’ he was being targeted for political reasons, and he had sought legal advice.

He added that if any councillor attempted to ‘continue along this line of bullying and intimidation’ without a ‘shred of evidence’, he would sue for defamation.

The email was discussed at Honiton Town Council last night (Monday), which saw several charged exchanges between Cllr Brown and his fellow councillors.

Other councillors urged the council to focus on serving the Honiton community.

Following a discussion lasting almost 40 minutes, the council unanimously resolved to support the mayor now the matter had been debated.

