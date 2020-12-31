Honiton mayor praises those who work for the community and looks ahead to new year

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski. Archant

The festive season is once again upon us, a time when we reflect back on 2019, make our New Year's resolutions as we look forward to welcoming in the new year, our hearts full of hope that 2020 will fulfil all our dreams and aspirations.

As Mayor of Honiton, I would like to wish everyone a very happy prosperous new year.

Honiton is a town we should all be very proud of, a town blessed with a community spirit and dedicated hard working volunteers who provide a vital service for the less fortunate and vulnerable.

I wish to thank the Beehive Community Centre staff and volunteers for all their hard work and commitment throughout 2019 and wish The Beehive a very successful and prosperous New Year.

As we celebrate the festive season, we must not forget those who have been working. All our emergency services, NHS hospital doctors and nurses, our general practitioners, ambulance service, the police, the fire brigade services and care homes staff many who will be busy working throughout the festive season.

I would like to thank all my fellow town councillors, officers and staff for all their hard work and dedication in fulfilling their duties throughout the year, such as working on groups and committees for the town's benefit.

The Christmas lights working group and the chamber of commerce have done the town proud with their festive Christmas lights display.

The town council and its town management committee are looking forward to supporting the Chamber of Commerce in keeping Honiton a vibrant town that will attract new businesses.

Councillors with special responsibilities are working hard on environmental issues, addressing the use of plastics and climate change. The council supports local sport groups, organisations and youth services with grant funding.

During 2019, Honiton's historic street market Charter Day, Hot Pennies ceremony and Gate to Plate festivities attracted many visitors to the town.

Honiton Twinning Association hosted members from Gronau, Honiton's twin town in Germany, who were officially welcomed at a civic reception that was well attended by members of Honiton Twinning Association, the town council and Honiton Chamber of Commerce.

As serving mayor of Honiton I am just a small cog in a much larger wheel driven by dedicated councillors, council officers and staff. As Councillors, we are always mindful of our responsibilities as your elected public servants.