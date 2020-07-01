Honiton mayor welcomes lockdown restrictions easing

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski. Archant

The mayor of Honiton has welcomed the easing of lockdown measures and says the town council is working to make sure the public are safe, as parts of the hospitality sector reopen.

The government announced last week that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers would be able to reopen from Saturday, July 4.

Councillor John Zarczynski said: “I am pleased the government is easing lockdown restrictions, despite some voicing concerns.

“Businesses have been suffering since the lockdown and many are now faced with deciding whether to reopen or close their doors for good, something that will have a huge impact on employment and the UK economy as a whole.

“The town council took the bold step to reopen our historic street market and that is proving a success, not only with street traders but also, judging from public feedback, the reopening of the street market is very much appreciated.”

Many have voiced concerns about staying safe as restrictions ease but Cllr Zarczynski has said the town council has taken steps to ensure residents’ safety.

He said: “The council is working with East Devon District Council health and safety in making sure Honiton Town Council street market complies with all recommendations in keeping the public safe and well.

“However Honiton Council has no responsibility or powers to dictate or enforce health and safety measures to High Street private businesses.”

Cllr Zarczynski has also said the return of tourists to the town will give the county’s economy a boost.

He said: “If predictions are correct, the risk of coronavirus will be with us for quite some time, and Honiton and the country as a whole cannot stay in lockdown indefinitely.

“It is up to individuals to comply with recommendations and for businesses to implement health and safety distancing recommendations so we can get our economic recovery on the way and safeguard employment and future prosperity.

“As mayor of Honiton, I am proud of the people of Honiton for their sacrifices during the total lockdown in keeping Honiton safe.

“I wish to offer my thanks to all our community-spirited volunteers who demonstrated disregard for their own safety to keep our most vulnerable supplied with food deliveries.”