Honiton mayor’s praise for all who helped town’s Admiral Nurse vision become reality

PUBLISHED: 10:14 08 January 2019

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Archant

Honiton’s mayor has applauded everyone who contributed towards the town’s goal of employing its first Admiral Nurse.

Councillor Henry Brown said the news that Honiton Dementia Action Alliance had employed a nurse was ‘wonderful news’.

“Dementia’s prevalence is growing,” he said. “Especially as we live longer than our parents and those before them.

“The isolation that must be felt by those who suffer and the strain it must put on relatives who provide care must be overwhelming.

“To have a specialised nurse who can help alleviate some of this weight is very welcome indeed.

“I applaud the fundraisers for making this a reality - it is these sorts of actions which make a community.”

Last week, the Herald revealed that the Alliance had finally picked its Admiral Nurse.

However, final checks need to be made before she is officially unveiled next month.

Heather Penwarden, chair of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance, said: ““This is very exciting and many families supporting someone living with dementia in Honiton and the surrounding villages will soon be able to benefit from the expert advice and support that our Admiral Nurse will offer.

“The nurse will be based at Honiton Hospital alongside the community nurses so she will very much be working as a team with all the other community care workers.”

