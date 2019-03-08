Advanced search

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

PUBLISHED: 15:44 13 November 2019

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Archant

A bid to demolish garages and parts of a store for the build of six homes in Honiton has narrowly won the support of the town council's planning committee.

The plans propose erecting six homes in Central Place, close to the town's Lace Walk precinct.

The scheme supersedes an already-approved application for six terraced homes on the site, which was changed because of drainage issues.

The approved application was originally objected to by Honiton Town Council's planning committee, which voiced concerns about the site's 'poor' access and 'overdevelopment'.

On Tuesday evening (November 12), committee members heard the site had been sold to a new owner, who has since redesigned the scheme.

Councillor John Taylor said vehicles would be unable to turn should a vehicle attempt to access the development.

He said: "To put it bluntly, given the fact that modern living demands internet delivery and internet service, I personally think there should be a turning circle for delivery vehicles or a turning point, and therefore five houses - not six."

Cllr John Zarczynski said the site has been lying empty for a long time and should be developed because what it is currently there is 'unsightly and horrible'.

Cllr Zarczynski said: "This is a town centre development - ideal for somebody that maybe hasn't got a vehicle or they can park in Lace Walk car park which is literally over the fence."

Committee members had a lengthy debate about the survey plans, which outline a proposed access to the site via an intact wall.

The plans however propose the demolition of existing walls and new boundary walls built.

Cllr Vera Howard said she supported the homes being built, but did not support knocking the wall down to create a new access.

Deputy clerk Heloise Marlow said there is nothing in the supporting documentation which explains which section of the wall would be demolished, and the reasons behind it.

Cllr Roy Coombs said the proposed housing is 'perfectly acceptable' but questioned why no details had been provided about the planned access to the site.

Councillors opted to support the application by three votes to two, subject to seeking clarification about pedestrian access to the north-east area of the site.

