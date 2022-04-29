News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton MP has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

Sam Blewett PA deputy political editor

Published: 3:45 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 4:13 PM April 29, 2022
Neil Parish is hoping to retain his Tiverton and Honiton seat for the Conservatives. Picture Chris C

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish - Credit: Archant

MP Neil Parish has been suspended by the Conservatives while under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP had the Tory whip withdrawn on Friday (April 29) pending the result of the investigation after a conversation with Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

An investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was launched after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Parish, the chair of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, has represented the Devon constituency since 2019.

A spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris said: "Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.
"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation."

