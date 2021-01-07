Honiton’s Mr Music prepares for busy 2021

Published: 11:30 AM January 7, 2021

The New Year is already looking like it is going to be a busy one for music loving John Capon who is well known across East Devon for his charity roadshows.

During the week he is Senior Salesman at Otter Windows in Honiton

But at weekends over the past ten years, he’s travelled around the county with his mobile sound system and light show giving his time free of charge to provide the music and public address system for numbers fetes and carnivals and a whole host of charity events.

Working in association with Raleigh Exmouth Rotary Club, John was kept busy right up until Christmas providing the music for festive events at the Lympstone, Bassets Farm and Marpool primary schools in and around Exmouth and for festive celebrations in Brixington.

Now he’s been booked for the Tamerton Foliet Spring Fair, near Plymouth, in May, the Force Cancer Charity’s Nello bike ride from Topsham in June and to again preside again over the Exmouth Hospice Care ladies’ Twilight Walk in July.

“My diary will soon be filling up again, Covid permitting, if the last few years are anything to go by so anyone running a charity event is most welcome to contact John@otterwindows.co.uk,” he said.

John’s amazing charity story all began with a good deed done for a Devon group of majorettes who asked to borrow his Otter Windows van to tow their sound system through the streets at carnival time.

"But alas their little system was simply drowned out by all the other carnival noise and I thought to myself that I could do much better than that," recalled John.

What the majorettes did not know was that John was, in his own words, 'a music nut' and had been fascinated by music and sound systems since he was a teenager growing up in Exeter.

So, he installed a high-tech sound system in his van to ensure that the young majorette dancers would never be drowned out ever again.

That was a decade ago and since then John has toured the county providing music for carnivals, fetes and other fun community events and has raised literally tens of thousands of pounds for charity.