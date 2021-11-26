Amy Lathy was born in Honiton in 1797. Her father was a sergemaker, mercer and draper.

Amy dissolved the lace manufacturing partnership with her sister Esther in 1826, the year after Esther married Theophilus Clarke.

In August 1830 Amy was appointed to be the Royal manufacturer of thread lace after making a dress for Queen Adelaide. The initials of each flower motif formed the name Adelaide.

The lace was described as being superb with an elegant border and it was on display for a week in her Honiton establishment so that customers could see it. Lord Rolle was so impressed with the dress that he ordered a similar one for his wife.

Amy became the second wife of Honiton maltster Albion Davey. In their wedding announcement in 1837 and the announcement of the birth of their son and heir in 1840 Amy is described as lace manufacturer to her Majesty the Queen Dowager. Albion was baptised privately because he was dangerously ill.

In 1843 Amy had presented Queen Victoria with a pair of elegant Honiton lace shoes with a unique design made especially for the Prince of Wales. Two years later Amy was returning home from London on the Great Western Railway fast train travelling at seventy miles an hour. The train came off the track and dropped down a 15ft embankment.

Amy was in a carriage which had partially overturned, and she managed to crawl out of a window and climb the bank to safety. Luckily, none of the 190 passengers including Isambard Kingdom Brunel were seriously injured.

In 1850 newspapers reported that Queen Victoria had appointed ‘Mrs Amy Davey of Honiton sole manufacturer of thread lace to Her Majesty in that town so justly celebrated for the beautiful specimens of lace manufactured there’.

Albion senior died in 1871 and Amy moved to Bath where she continued working hard. She opened a new establishment at the same address as her son Albion. He was a chemist and offered the nobility, clergy, gentry, and residents of Bath and its vicinity strict personal attention and careful selection of pure drugs at moderate charges.

Amy invited the same people to inspect the elegant assortment of lace which came directly from Honiton, offering it for sale at a much lower rate than was generally charged. Albion was divorced by his wife Eliza for cruelty and infidelity and moved to London with Fanny Lester. Amy died in 1875 aged seventy-seven and she was buried at St Michael’s church in Honiton.