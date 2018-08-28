Exclusive

Honiton now has its own Admiral Nurse - but she won’t be revealed for another month

Rachel Johnstone, of Dementia UK, and Honiton Dementia Action Alliance chair Heather Penwarden. Photo: Callum Lawton Archant

After a well-supported fundraising campaign, Honiton can finally say ‘We have our own Admiral Nurse’.

However, it won’t be revealed who the town’s new Admiral Nurse is until February.

The applicant was picked following a series of extensive interviews held before Christmas last year.

Heather Penwarden, chair of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance, said: “Assuming references and checks are all approved we should be in a position to introduce her to you by February.

“This is very exciting and many families supporting someone living with dementia in Honiton and the surrounding villages will soon be able to benefit from the expert advice and support that our Admiral Nurse will offer.

“The nurse will be based at Honiton Hospital alongside the community nurses so she will very much be working as a team with all the other community care workers.”

The swift appointment of the Admiral Nurse comes off the back of a hugely popular fundraising campaign, which captured the imagination - and generosity - of Honiton’s community.

In just 12 months, the £150,000 target had been achieved - albeit largely thanks to a hefty £130,000 donation from Honiton Hospital Community League of Friends.

However, fundraisers such as a copper collection by Alan Rowe Barbers and an art auction at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery have all filtered much-needed funds into the campaign, which raised £20,000 alone in its first six months of running.

Heather said: “The appointment of an Admiral Nurse for Honiton has come from an incredible community fundraising effort and we thank each and everyone of you who has supported the campaign.

“To retain the nurse in to the future we need to keep going with all our efforts.”

The next fundraiser is ‘An Evening of Zandra Rhodes Fashion’ - celebrating 50 years of fashion. Original items will be shown from each decade of Zandra’s designs.

The clothes will be modelled on a catwalk along with a commentary from Zandra Rhodes enthusiast Claire Branfield. Tickets are now available from The Beehive for this fashion extravaganza event of Friday, January 18.

Heather added: “If you are moved to help us in any way with our campaign then please do get in touch through our email info@honitondaa.org.uk or by phoning me on 07966 135442 or you can make a donation online through www.justgiving.com/honitonadmiralnurse”