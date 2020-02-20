Can you help this Honiton boy meet his pop idol?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

Alfie Smith, who is part of the Makaton Choir, hopes to meet Olly Murs. Picture: Sharon Parnell

A Honiton boy who 'never asks for anything' is hoping his appeal to meet pop superstar Olly Murs will reach the singer.

Alfie Smith who has sensory issues, penned a letter to the singer, asking him to visit Honiton's Makaton sing and sign choir.

The 16-year-old, who performs with the choir, was completing work experience at his school, Millwater in East Budleigh, when he wrote the letter.

Sharon Parnell, who runs the choir with her daughter Naomi, said Alfie never asks for anything and it was a big surprise to see his written request to Olly.

She said: "Alfie's mum was so surprised that she asked to keep the letter.

"We are hoping Olly reads this and helps - even if it's an autograph.

"It would be totally amazing if he responds.

"If you're 16 and you have an idol, you can just buy a ticket and go.

"For these kids, you cannot do that."

