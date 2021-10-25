News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph

Logo Icon

Marc Astley

Published: 10:30 AM October 25, 2021   
Honiton's Operation Rudolph

Honiton's Operation Rudolph is gearing up again - Credit: Contributed

Volunteers from the Honiton-based charity TRIP are already in the Christmas spirit.

The team are once again working hard to ease the pressure on those who might need support this festive season.

They have launched their annual Operation Rudolph campaign to help anyone who might be struggling financially or socially.

As part of the seasonal campaign Christmas meals will be provided to anyone who requests them.

A spokesperson for TRIP said: “There are any number of reasons why providing a festive lunch might be a challenge such as finding it difficult to budget or time constraints due to being a caregiver.

“However, this is not an exhaustive list and we won't turn anyone away. If you feel you need us, we will be more than happy to help.

“This year we will be holding our in-person meals at the Mackarness Hall and will also be operating a free delivery service on Christmas Day.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Old Webster's site car park to be re-opened and run by council
  2. 2 Councillors call for a U-turn on universal credit £20 decision
  3. 3 Property of the Week: Sidmouth Road, Rousdon
  1. 4 Colyton cyclist at age 82 rides the Gridiron 100 for Parkinson's UK
  2. 5 Teacher who threw himself into village life in retirement
  3. 6 Local Football Results
  4. 7 Band are back... and music lovers brave rain to enjoy show
  5. 8 Premier League contract for local footballer
  6. 9 Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph
  7. 10 Double-header for Honiton juniors against Cullompton

For those who want to cook their own festive feast but, again, might be struggling, especially in light of the pandemic, TRIP can provide the ingredients for a meal at home.

Visit https://www.tripcta.org/rudolph/, email rudolph@tripcta.org or call 01404 46529 for more information.

Volunteers from TRIP are also collecting Christmas presents for children whose parents may be struggling to find the money themselves.

The spokesperson said: “We know that for many families across the UK, Christmas can be a financially difficult time. We want to help ensure no child is without presents on Christmas Day.

“We have a simple message … ‘please don’t suffer in silence, we’re here to help you'. We have hundreds of amazing donated gifts ready to bring joy to families on Christmas day. So if you are struggling, we are here.”

A sign-up form is available on the website tripcta.org/rudolph

Operation Rudolph needs volunteers for a range of different roles. If you can help, visit tripcta.org/rudolph/volunteer

TRIP is the Honiton-based charity dedicated to relieving rural isolation and loneliness in East Devon by providing affordable transport, specialised disability equipment and a personal befriending service.

Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton's Aldi store. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref mhh 4589-29-13SH To order your copy of this photograp

Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon

Adam Manning

person
Honiton v Marjon

Football

Hippos and Tigers progress before derby night

Tim Herbert

person
The Seaton remembrance service is for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic

A special remembrance service in Seaton

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Three bedroom cottage in quiet rural area near Honiton

Property of the Week

Property of the Week: Windmill Cottage, Honiton

Kirsty Woodgate

person