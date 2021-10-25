Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph
Marc Astley
- Credit: Contributed
Volunteers from the Honiton-based charity TRIP are already in the Christmas spirit.
The team are once again working hard to ease the pressure on those who might need support this festive season.
They have launched their annual Operation Rudolph campaign to help anyone who might be struggling financially or socially.
As part of the seasonal campaign Christmas meals will be provided to anyone who requests them.
A spokesperson for TRIP said: “There are any number of reasons why providing a festive lunch might be a challenge such as finding it difficult to budget or time constraints due to being a caregiver.
“However, this is not an exhaustive list and we won't turn anyone away. If you feel you need us, we will be more than happy to help.
“This year we will be holding our in-person meals at the Mackarness Hall and will also be operating a free delivery service on Christmas Day.”
Most Read
- 1 Old Webster's site car park to be re-opened and run by council
- 2 Councillors call for a U-turn on universal credit £20 decision
- 3 Property of the Week: Sidmouth Road, Rousdon
- 4 Colyton cyclist at age 82 rides the Gridiron 100 for Parkinson's UK
- 5 Teacher who threw himself into village life in retirement
- 6 Local Football Results
- 7 Band are back... and music lovers brave rain to enjoy show
- 8 Premier League contract for local footballer
- 9 Volunteers unite again to launch Operation Rudolph
- 10 Double-header for Honiton juniors against Cullompton
For those who want to cook their own festive feast but, again, might be struggling, especially in light of the pandemic, TRIP can provide the ingredients for a meal at home.
Visit https://www.tripcta.org/rudolph/, email rudolph@tripcta.org or call 01404 46529 for more information.
Volunteers from TRIP are also collecting Christmas presents for children whose parents may be struggling to find the money themselves.
The spokesperson said: “We know that for many families across the UK, Christmas can be a financially difficult time. We want to help ensure no child is without presents on Christmas Day.
“We have a simple message … ‘please don’t suffer in silence, we’re here to help you'. We have hundreds of amazing donated gifts ready to bring joy to families on Christmas day. So if you are struggling, we are here.”
A sign-up form is available on the website tripcta.org/rudolph
Operation Rudolph needs volunteers for a range of different roles. If you can help, visit tripcta.org/rudolph/volunteer
TRIP is the Honiton-based charity dedicated to relieving rural isolation and loneliness in East Devon by providing affordable transport, specialised disability equipment and a personal befriending service.