Published: 10:30 AM October 25, 2021

Volunteers from the Honiton-based charity TRIP are already in the Christmas spirit.

The team are once again working hard to ease the pressure on those who might need support this festive season.

They have launched their annual Operation Rudolph campaign to help anyone who might be struggling financially or socially.

As part of the seasonal campaign Christmas meals will be provided to anyone who requests them.

A spokesperson for TRIP said: “There are any number of reasons why providing a festive lunch might be a challenge such as finding it difficult to budget or time constraints due to being a caregiver.

“However, this is not an exhaustive list and we won't turn anyone away. If you feel you need us, we will be more than happy to help.

“This year we will be holding our in-person meals at the Mackarness Hall and will also be operating a free delivery service on Christmas Day.”

For those who want to cook their own festive feast but, again, might be struggling, especially in light of the pandemic, TRIP can provide the ingredients for a meal at home.

Visit https://www.tripcta.org/rudolph/, email rudolph@tripcta.org or call 01404 46529 for more information.

Volunteers from TRIP are also collecting Christmas presents for children whose parents may be struggling to find the money themselves.

The spokesperson said: “We know that for many families across the UK, Christmas can be a financially difficult time. We want to help ensure no child is without presents on Christmas Day.

“We have a simple message … ‘please don’t suffer in silence, we’re here to help you'. We have hundreds of amazing donated gifts ready to bring joy to families on Christmas day. So if you are struggling, we are here.”

A sign-up form is available on the website tripcta.org/rudolph

Operation Rudolph needs volunteers for a range of different roles. If you can help, visit tripcta.org/rudolph/volunteer

TRIP is the Honiton-based charity dedicated to relieving rural isolation and loneliness in East Devon by providing affordable transport, specialised disability equipment and a personal befriending service.