Fire destroys appliances in Honiton outbuilding

Paul Jones

Published: 5:09 PM April 8, 2022
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Crews from Honiton and Ottery attended the incident - Credit: Graham Richardson

A fire in an outbuilding at a property in Honiton saw fire crews scrambled to the scene.

Firefighters from Honiton and Ottery St Mary were sent to the incident at just after 1.30pm this afternoon (April 8).

"Fire control received several calls of a fire at a property in Hontion," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

"The initial reports suggested that the tumble dryer was on fire in the outbuilding.

"The fire was confirmed by crews in the outbuilding, joined to the main property where there was a fire involving a washing machine, two tumble dryers and a fridge freezer which were all removed to open air by fire crews."

The cause of the fire was accidental, the spokesperson added.

