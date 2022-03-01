News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Honiton boy walking Devon to help fund his support group

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:19 AM March 1, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM March 1, 2022
exmouth

Part of Albert's walk was to Castle Drogo - Credit: Michaela Warren

A boy from Honiton has walked six miles across Devon to help fund his support group.

Five-year-old Albert has smashed his target of walking five miles over February Half Term, in a recent update on his gofundme page last Saturday (February 26) Albert has done six miles in total.

Albert is raising money for 'The Additional Needs Support Group' who teach Albert a number of social, emotional and mental skills. We currently attend Muay Thai - used to help regulate him and enable him to release his aggression in a controlled environment/way.

east devon

Different routes of Alberts walk - Credit: Michaela Warren

Albert's mum, Micheala Warren says "We hope you can help us by donating, no matter how small. We aim to walk five miles on Saturday 26th February, we will post our Strava route once complete. Thank you"

He has currently raised £120 online through 16 donations on his gofundme page and £30 offline. For more information or to donate to Alberts page go to  https://gofund.me/8a99cf93 



Honiton News

Don't Miss

east devon

Uplyme landlord fined over fly tipping incident

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Honiton charity shop

Charity shop giving brides to be the chance to bag cheap wedding dresses

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
E-bikes have been installed at Cranbrook and Honiton train stations

E-bikes installed at Cranbrook and Honiton stations

Paul Jones

person
Memorial mural unveiled at Axminster Library

Mural in library for woman who loved books and nature

Philippa Davies

person