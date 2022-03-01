Honiton boy walking Devon to help fund his support group

A boy from Honiton has walked six miles across Devon to help fund his support group.

Five-year-old Albert has smashed his target of walking five miles over February Half Term, in a recent update on his gofundme page last Saturday (February 26) Albert has done six miles in total.

Albert is raising money for 'The Additional Needs Support Group' who teach Albert a number of social, emotional and mental skills. We currently attend Muay Thai - used to help regulate him and enable him to release his aggression in a controlled environment/way.

Different routes of Alberts walk - Credit: Michaela Warren

Albert's mum, Micheala Warren says "We hope you can help us by donating, no matter how small. We aim to walk five miles on Saturday 26th February, we will post our Strava route once complete. Thank you"

He has currently raised £120 online through 16 donations on his gofundme page and £30 offline. For more information or to donate to Alberts page go to https://gofund.me/8a99cf93







