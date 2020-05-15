Advanced search

Honiton resident captures life under lockdown in photo collage

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2020

The photo collage made by Anne Davies who has been documenting life under lockdown as part of her daily walk. Picture: Anne Davies

The photo collage made by Anne Davies who has been documenting life under lockdown as part of her daily walk. Picture: Anne Davies

Archant

A photo collage capturing Honiton life under lockdown is on display on the St Paul’s Church noticeboard.

The collage was made by Anne Davies who first started taking the photographs as part of her daily walk.

She said: “I had this feeling I could be a bit more useful than just walking round Honiton.

“I’ve been in Honiton nearly 50 years so I know a lot people round and about, several of whom were inside all the time. They haven’t been out since March 24 and I thought I could perhaps give them a little bit of hope.”

Ms Davies made cards that read ‘Take Care, Keep Well, With Love’ and posted them through letterboxes.

Since then she has taken pictures of residents reading in the garden and even a grandfather receiving a birthday cake from family members.

She said: “I thought these things were historic. We’re not going to see it again and you can’t take the photograph afterwards.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton resident captures life under lockdown in photo collage

The photo collage made by Anne Davies who has been documenting life under lockdown as part of her daily walk. Picture: Anne Davies

Cricket at local clubs returns - but with strict guidelines

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis golfers get back into the swing of things

The 16th hole at Lyme Regis with 'social distancing' being strictly observed now that golfers can return to the course after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture; LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Cranbrook Town Council spent £30,000 on grounds maintenance in a month

Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pa Images

Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24