Honiton resident captures life under lockdown in photo collage
PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 May 2020
Archant
A photo collage capturing Honiton life under lockdown is on display on the St Paul’s Church noticeboard.
The collage was made by Anne Davies who first started taking the photographs as part of her daily walk.
She said: “I had this feeling I could be a bit more useful than just walking round Honiton.
“I’ve been in Honiton nearly 50 years so I know a lot people round and about, several of whom were inside all the time. They haven’t been out since March 24 and I thought I could perhaps give them a little bit of hope.”
Ms Davies made cards that read ‘Take Care, Keep Well, With Love’ and posted them through letterboxes.
Since then she has taken pictures of residents reading in the garden and even a grandfather receiving a birthday cake from family members.
She said: “I thought these things were historic. We’re not going to see it again and you can’t take the photograph afterwards.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.