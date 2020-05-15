Honiton resident captures life under lockdown in photo collage

The photo collage made by Anne Davies who has been documenting life under lockdown as part of her daily walk. Picture: Anne Davies Archant

A photo collage capturing Honiton life under lockdown is on display on the St Paul’s Church noticeboard.

The collage was made by Anne Davies who first started taking the photographs as part of her daily walk.

She said: “I had this feeling I could be a bit more useful than just walking round Honiton.

“I’ve been in Honiton nearly 50 years so I know a lot people round and about, several of whom were inside all the time. They haven’t been out since March 24 and I thought I could perhaps give them a little bit of hope.”

Ms Davies made cards that read ‘Take Care, Keep Well, With Love’ and posted them through letterboxes.

Since then she has taken pictures of residents reading in the garden and even a grandfather receiving a birthday cake from family members.

She said: “I thought these things were historic. We’re not going to see it again and you can’t take the photograph afterwards.”