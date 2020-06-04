Advanced search

Honiton photographer joins national initiative to raise money for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2020

Honiton photographer Krista Radzina who has joined the national intiative Photographers without Frontiers. Picture: Krista Radzina

Honiton photographer Krista Radzina who has joined the national intiative Photographers without Frontiers. Picture: Krista Radzina

Archant

A Honiton-based photographer has joined an initiative which looks to raise money for the NHS by taking family portraits.

Krista Radzine was inspired to get involved as a way of saying thanks for the NHS care her mother received in the last four years of her life.

The initiative, called Photographers without Frontiers, is the brainchild of Ronan Ryle and internationally renowned photographer Damian McGillicuddy and has so far raised £2,600 nationwide.

The photographers ask for a minimum donation of £10 and in return, the donator will receive a voucher for a free portrait session and a web image to use online saying they have supported the NHS.

If you’d like to know more about Photography without Frontiers or, if you wish to donate, you can visit their website.

You can contact Krista direct on 07565 597038 or email at krista.radzina@gmail.com. You can also visit her website to see examples of her work at here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axmouth tombstoner taken to hospital

Axmouth harbour wall. Picture Chris Carson

Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves

Questions raised over backdated-wages ‘deal’ for View From staff

The office of the former View From series. Picture: Duncan Williams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axmouth tombstoner taken to hospital

Axmouth harbour wall. Picture Chris Carson

Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson

Eight rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifeboat approaching the two grounded speedboats. Picture RNLI

Former Upottery manager Dan Prettejohn is the new boss of Axminster Town Reserves

Questions raised over backdated-wages ‘deal’ for View From staff

The office of the former View From series. Picture: Duncan Williams

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton photographer joins national initiative to raise money for the NHS

Honiton photographer Krista Radzina who has joined the national intiative Photographers without Frontiers. Picture: Krista Radzina

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Man charged with Lyme burglary

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 campaigns - 2004/05 serves up the best ‘win to lose ratio’ in the clubs history

The Sidmouth Chiefs team of the 2004/05 season. Picture TERRY O'BRIEN

‘Act responsibility’ plea to visitors after East Devon park closed at police request

Rubbish left at Orcombe Point, Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24