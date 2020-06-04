Honiton photographer joins national initiative to raise money for the NHS

Honiton photographer Krista Radzina who has joined the national intiative Photographers without Frontiers. Picture: Krista Radzina Archant

A Honiton-based photographer has joined an initiative which looks to raise money for the NHS by taking family portraits.

Krista Radzine was inspired to get involved as a way of saying thanks for the NHS care her mother received in the last four years of her life.

The initiative, called Photographers without Frontiers, is the brainchild of Ronan Ryle and internationally renowned photographer Damian McGillicuddy and has so far raised £2,600 nationwide.

The photographers ask for a minimum donation of £10 and in return, the donator will receive a voucher for a free portrait session and a web image to use online saying they have supported the NHS.

If you’d like to know more about Photography without Frontiers or, if you wish to donate, you can visit their website.

You can contact Krista direct on 07565 597038 or email at krista.radzina@gmail.com. You can also visit her website to see examples of her work at here.